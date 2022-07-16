Zendaya, cooking doesn’t seem to be the superpower of the Spider-Man actress at all!

While theactress of Dune and Spider-Man Zendaya is committed to making history at the Emmy Awards thanks to her performance on the HBO TV series Euphoria, it seems she doesn’t have the same luck in the kitchen …

Zendaya Coleman is a young woman with a thousand talents and interpreter of the most different roles on the screen: we have seen her singing and dancing and acting in The Greatest Showman and A Tutto Ritmo, she has dressed the role of a spy in KC Undercover and soon we will see them wearing those as a tennis player in Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers; her most celebrated roles include MJ in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, Chani Kynes in Dunes and Rue in Euphoria; but if there is one role she doesn’t seem to be able to play with her, it’s that of the cook.

It is the actress herself who says it on Instagram, where in a series of stories he gave a visual demonstration of why he will no longer go behind the stoveand it has to do with a cut on his finger that seems to have also needed stitches.

“THE my first stitches … I’ll never cook again” And “This is why I don’t cook“were in fact the captions that accompanied the photos shared by Zendaya which you can also find in our gallery at the bottom of the news.

Well, you can’t know how to do everything, right? And just in case, that’s what cooking classes are for … Or maybe a good movie in which the actress plays a master chef?