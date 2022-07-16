WWE SummerSlam: Jeff Jarrett will be the Special Guest Referee in the fight between The Usos and Street Profits

During broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Jarrett was announced as the Special Guest Referee for the fight they will have The Usos and Street Profits for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships. Double J He is also the company’s Vice President of Live Events.

When the match between Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy Usothe one from Street Profits had the advantage for a clear victory, but Jey Uso knocked out the referee to stop him from counting to three. Jimmy tried to drop Angelo with a Superkick, but Dawkins applied a Powerbomb to him and took the win.

Faced with so many doubts with the referee, Adam Pearce came out on stage with the fight over and revealed who will be the Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett. The Vice President of WWE Live Events will have his return to television from Maywhen he accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.



Double J He has not had action in WWE, inside a ring, since his participation in the fight Royal Rumble in the event WWE Royal Rumble 2019when he entered second place and was the first eliminated from the fight at the hands of Elijah.

