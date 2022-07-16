WWE postpones the change from RAW to TV-14

A few hours ago it was reported that WWE was going to change the classification of its programs. In this way, the PG rating was going to be TV-14 as of July 18 of this year, thus ending the PG era, which was the rating with which the programs had been broadcast. However, it seems that this will not happen in the near future.

The journalist of the web portal F4wonline, Andrew Zaryanensures that the classification change notification was sent prematurely and had not been finalized. The specialized media Fightful Select was able to confirm that there were contradictory messages internally in USA Network about said change. Fightful contacted WWE personnel and they were told that they had not yet heard of the rating change to TV-14but they were looking into the matter.

The specialized media also affirms that no big changes are expected with said movement in the classification of WWE programs. Although the new NXT model has been presenting a more risqué format in its new stage, the multicolored brand still has a TV-PG rating.

Unlike the MPA association that categorizes the rating for movies or the ESRB for video games, In the case of television, it is not necessary that the programs meet a certain standard to maintain the TV-PG classification or go to TV-14.. Fightful gives the Attitude Era as an example, WWE could have assigned the TV-PG rating, however, comments on social networks and sponsors have an important opinion in this regard.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.