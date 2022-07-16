With Tom Holland: HBO Max premiered the movie Uncharted in its catalog

The Uncharted movie is based on the popular video game. HBOMAX.

July 15, 2022 10:15 a.m.

A few weeks after hitting the movies, HBO Max recently released the movie Uncharted, starring popular actor Tom Holland, inspired by one of the most popular video games.

The story focuses on young Nathan and Sully, who will travel to various countries around the world in search of Magellan’s lost gold.

These two new companions will face each other on a journey full of mystery and danger, which will take them to the most remote places on the planet, risking their lives and the possibility of seeing their loved ones again.

The motivations that lead them to undertake this crusade are very different: for Nathan, finding the treasure is the last chance he has to return to his brother who he abandoned years ago in the orphanage; For Sully, an experienced thief, finding this 500+ year old treasure would be the crowning achievement of his criminal career.

Original title

Uncharted.

Year

2022.

Duration

115 minutes

Country

USA.

Address

Reuben Fleischer.

Cast

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Steven Waddington, Patricia Meeden, Sarah Petrick, Pilou Asbæk, Pingi Moli, Tiernan Jones, Alana Boden, Rudy Pankow, Georgia Goodman, Joseph Balderrama, Manuel de Blas. Cameo: Nolan North.

Gender

Action.

[VER EN HBO MAX]