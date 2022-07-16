With this Google calendar trick you will not miss any event

This Google Calendar feature will allow you to customize event reminders.

One of the Google applications that comes pre-installed on the vast majority of Android phones on the market and that you probably use the most in your day-to-day life is the Google calendar, since it allows you to keep track of your daily agenda and organize your personal and work tasks.

But Google Calendar hides a wide variety of options that can be very usefulthat’s why over the last few weeks we’ve been revealing some of its most interesting tricks and so, after recently telling you how you can use it to help you achieve all your goals, this time I’m here to discover a simple trick google calendar thanks to which you will not miss any event.

So you can create automatic reminders for your events in Google Calendar

Today I want to show you a really simple Google calendar trick with which you can set automatic reminders for your events and so you don’t miss any.

By default, Google Calendar will send you a notification 30 minutes before the time you have set for an eventbut since you will probably need more advance notice, if you want customize reminders for a specific event You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Google calendar app on your Android mobile

Select the event you want to modify

touch the button Edit that appears characterized by the icon of a pencil and that is located in the upper right corner

that appears characterized by the icon of a pencil and that is located in the upper right corner Scroll down and tap on the option add notification

Choose one of the available options or create your own by clicking on the button Personalize configuring the parameters and clicking on Done

configuring the parameters and clicking on Finally, touch the button Save that appears at the top right of the app

Once this is done, Google calendar will take care of sending you a notification to your mobile device at each schedule that you have previously indicated so that you can schedule important events in advance.

