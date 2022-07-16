Winona Ryder spoke of the dark moment she lived after the breakup with Johnny Depp

when thinking about Winona Ryder it is inevitable not to associate her with the characters she starred in in the 1990s, as she was one of the actresses who best captured the personality of generation X, represented by cynicism, idealism and dreams. her relationship with Johnny Depp It is another of the issues that still haunts her today, becoming one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and it is until now that the actress recognizes the difficult stage she went through after the breakup.

In an interview with “Harper’s Bazaar” that seemed more like an intimate conversation than an interview, Ryder’s actor and “Stranger Things” co-star, David Harbour, talked about how fascinating it has been for him. As a result, knowing the inner world of Winona, of great depth, from the day they met and sat down to talk about the Duffer brothers series, he could see that the actress is a whole world apart, built with foundations of fantasy, melancholy and nostalgia .

These same elements were what, since she was a little girl, motivated her to dedicate herself to cinema -her great passion-, and not only as the interpreter par excellence but as characters with complex psychology, reluctant to stick to what should be thought. and feel conventionally, but rather to appreciate the reality behind the focus, as if the colors of existence were not chromatic, as if everything that surrounds us were placed in front of our eyes in black and white. Unexpectedly, she Winona did not become a film director, as she originally dreamed, but she devoted herself to acting.

After his first film appearance, in Lucas (1986), his participation in renowned films began to rise, reaching the highest point in the 1990s. Ryder, who had barely reached the age of majority, had already embodied the lives of multiple women, but in real life, she embodied only one, herself, who experienced the sorrows and pleasures of first love -or the one that feels like the first- when he met Johnny Depp, another of the actors who were most in demand by film directors and producers of the time.



Winona fell in love and embarked on a love story with Depp, which led them to get engaged just five months after meeting and to establish a relationship that lasted for the next four years, but just as she savored the fullness of coincidence and reciprocity Together with the actor, the bitterness he experienced after their separation was proportional. That was how she recognized him, for this same magazine; It is not easy to have your name tattooed “forever” and then your name is replaced by the word “wine”-

Although the actress did not explicitly say “being away from Johnny was difficult”, Ryder acknowledged that everything that came to her after the breakup was covered with a black cloud that she had to learn to deal with for a long time. “That was my ‘innocence, interrupted’ in real life,” she said, referring to the film she starred in in 1999, where she is admitted to a psychiatric clinic, when her character overdoses from mixing alcohol and drugs.

During the transition she was going through, Winona had a couple of allies who extended their support to her, experienced women who understood Ryder’s vulnerability, to his versions of youth, when everything seemed to lack certainty and meaning. Michelle Pfeiffer with whom she shared a cast in “The Age of Innocence” (1993), told her that everything would pass, that it was a matter of time to recover from the breakup, but the young actress could not understand it at that time, she recognized that she was hurt herself, that she didn’t take care of herself as she should, but she didn’t know how to do it.

“He never talked about this,” Ryder said. “There is a part of me that is very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.”

It was then that the actress decided to take a break: “I retired,” she recalled, because the following years the arrest took place, caused by a theft she committed in a clothing store. Ryder knew that she was enough of public life, the producers stopped looking for her, and she also stopped knocking on doors, which she felt was a mutual break between the parties. “I think it was a very mutual breakup.”

