Will Smith has perfect night and extends streak in MLB

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





Will Smithreceiver of Los Angeles Dodgerscontinues to show that he is on fire with the wood and extended an incredible streak in MLB. During the first meeting of the series between the Los Angeles organization and the Los Angeles Angels, the right-handed slugger recorded a perfect afternoon by connecting with four hits in four at-bats.

Will Smith and his perfect night with Dodgers

Will Smith appeared fourth in the batting order for the Los Angeles Dodgers and as a designated hitter. In his first opportunity with the bat, which was in the top of the first inning, he managed to connect a single to the pitcher’s second pitch. Patrick Sandoval.

Will Smith’s second at bat came in the top of the third inning and after six pitches he ended up receiving a walk. In the fifth roll, the mask of the Los Angeles Dodgershad his third chance with the wood and managed to connect an infield hit and then managed to reach the pentagon.

In the sixth episode, Will Smith joined the baseball batting party. Dodgers and hit a double to drive in a run. To conclude the tremendous night of the right-handed slugger against Los Angeles Angelshit his first triple of the 2022 MLB season all the way to center field.

In the end, Will Smith recorded four hits in four at-bats and also received a walk. But this was not all, since the recipient of the Dodgers he came three times to the pentagon and drove in a run.

Smith extends his streak in the Major Leagues

With this tremendous performance by Will Smith, the catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers extended his incredible streak on MLB. “Fresh Prince” drove in at least one run for the seventh consecutive game with the Los Angeles organization. In addition, it is the second longest streak for a player of the “dodgers” in recent years.

The longest streak of a player in the Los Angeles Dodgers in driving races on consecutive days belongs to Yasiel Puig. The Cuban slugger, in the 2014 season of Big leaguesmanaged to link eight consecutive games driving at least one annotation.

Will Smith’s seven-game RBI streak is tied for the second-longest by a Dodger in the last 10 seasons. The longest in that span is Yasiel Puig’s eight-game run in 2014. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 16, 2022

Written by: Erick Aguirre

Twitter and Instagram: @erick_aguirreh

Follow all the action on lasmayores.com the official website of Major League Baseball



Do you want to know more about the latest news from the world of Baseball?

We invite you to follow us on our YouTube channel:

What’s happening MLB

For interviews and all things Yankees, follow our podcast:

Bombers’ Week

If you have not yet subscribed to our blog, you can do so here:

Subscribe to the blog by email

We also invite you to follow us on social networks:

Facebook and Instagram: @withthebasesfull

Twitter: @conlasbasesfull

Images used are authorized to reuse

Share our article on: