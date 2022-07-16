Will Smith Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

American rapper and icon of the 90s, actor, producer, comedian and songwriter, Will Smith is one of the most prolific and beloved celebrities in Hollywood, and this September 25 he turns 53 years old. He is known and admired worldwide for his talent and charisma, but there are many amazing things about him that even his biggest fans don’t know about. Therefore, we share 10 interesting facts about this great star.

1. Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2. In the late 1980s, he rose to fame as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince. His popularity increased dramatically when he starred in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

3. His first leading role on the big screen was in the film version of John Guare’s hit play, Six Degrees of Separation (1993).

4. The comedy, suspense and action film bad boys in 1995 turned out to be the turning point in his acting career.

5. Will Smith became a millionaire before the age of 18.

6. He earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the person with the most public appearances in 12 hours.

7. He has been nominated for 5 Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards. He has also won 4 Grammy Awards.

8. He married Sheree Zampino in 1992 and they had a son: Willard Carroll Smith III. In 1997, he married actress Jada Koren Pinkett and they had two children: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith and Willow Camille Reign Smith.

9. Will Smith can solve a Rubik’s cube in 55 seconds. He has shown it on television and in 2 of his movies: The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air Y The Pursuit of Happiness.

10. He is a fan of chess. His father taught him to play from a very young age.