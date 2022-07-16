Will Smith continues to ‘apologize’ for Chris Rock slap: ‘He’s in a better space’

Will Smith still apologizes for his controversial headlines that moved in the oscars 2022 when he went on stage to slap Chris Rock.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight the star’s friend king richard , kevin harttalked about how the actor is doing four months after the incident.

Related news

“Will apologizes, you know, he’s in a better place, of course, than the one he was looking for.”The Man from Toronto star told the outlet.

“People are human and as humans we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”he added.

“I can only hope that the two of them will find a way to find some comfort in that and get over it.”Hart continued. “I just like good energy. I love seeing people be the best.”

Hart noted that he still loves both Smith and Rock, adding: “You can’t judge a person for one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him a chance to do so.”

For the inexperienced, Smith took to the stage during the 94th edition of the Academy Awards and slapped Rock for a prank he played on his Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor later apologized to Rock following his resignation from the Academy in a statement, saying: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.”

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” he added.