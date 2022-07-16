Why is there chaos at Europe’s airports?

The ninth day of the Ryanair cabin crew strike called by USO and SITCPLA has caused this Thursday the cancellation of nine flights and delays in another 215, with the highest incidence in the airports of Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca.

On Friday, as reported, until 1:00 p.m., there have been 22 cancellations and 90 delays at Ryanair. While, in Easyjet, a total of 6 cancellations and 22 delays have been recorded up to that same time, reported Sur, from Malaga.

According to the information provided by USO, up to 7:00 p.m., six flights had been canceled in Barcelona, ​​three arrivals and three departures, and four in Palma de Mallorca (two departures and two arrivals).

An outbound flight in Rabat to Malaga, two in Madrid (inbound and outbound), another two in Rome-Fiumicino (with origin and destination in Barcelona) and two more in Jérez have also been suspended.

In total, although there are nine suspended flights, if arrivals and departures are taken into account, the figure is double.

In addition, delays have been recorded in another 215 flights, in this case more pronounced in Palma de Mallorca (53 delayed arrival or departure flights); followed by Barcelona-El Prat (38); Madrid (25); Malaga (24); Seville (21); Ibiza (19); Valencia (15); Alicante (8); Girona (7); Santiago de Compostela (5), and Madrid (3).

According to the South media, they maintain the protests until today to resume them from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 in the ten Spanish airports in which Ryanair operates. Starting today, they will be joined by the cabin crew strike of the British airline Easyjet, which will take place on July 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases: in Malaga, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

“There are international passport controls that have three police officers, people arrive late for flights, it is normal for delays to occur, it is widespread throughout Europe,” Ryanair sources told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Last Tuesday began the second round of strikes called by the unions of this low-cost airline to demand improvements in working conditions, after the six days of strikes that followed between the end of June and the beginning of July.

The first wave of strikes caused up to 215 canceled flights and delays in another 1,255 throughout Spain, according to information from the unions.

USO and SITCPLA have announced 24-hour strikes also for July 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 at the ten Spanish airports where Ryanair operates – Madrid, Malaga, Seville, Alicante, Valencia , Barcelona, ​​Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca.

The labor conflict has caused five dismissals and more than 70 workers on file, according to USO, which has demanded that the Government “try to do something”, as the unions have asked on three occasions, in which they have not received a response.

According to The Guardian, the executive director of the London enclave has until noon today to ensure the proper functioning of security controls and help disabled passengers.

This same week, the airport was forced to announce a reduction in daily air capacity, reducing it by 100,000 passengers per day.

“Belgian and French pilots will be on strike on July 23 and 24, for the same reasons as during the previous strikes (June 24, 25 and 26),” Didier Lebbe, permanent secretary of the Belgian union, told The Brussels Times. CNE.

Although it is not clear exactly how many pilots will participate in the strikes, many participated in the most recent ones, and the impact on routes between Belgium and France, more popular in summer, is expected to be significant, the outlet reported on July 11.

Flight attendants and pilots from low-cost airlines Ryanair and Malta Air, along with staff from cabin crew agency CrewLink, will stage a four-hour strike in Italy on Sunday 17 July.

The general secretary of USO at easyJet Malaga, Miguel Galán, explained that, currently, easyJet crew members in Spain have a base salary of 950 euros, which is 850 euros less than the base salary in France or Germany, “close to the minimum wage interprofessional”.

Among other improvements that USO claims for the new agreement are the increase in the basic salary, including the supplementary payment for seniority, a salary increase according to the CPI, remuneration for training hours, payment of the maintenance costs of the crew members in the “refreshment courses” outside the national territory.

The easyJet and Ryanair strikes coincide this Friday in the middle of ‘exit operation’ in mid-July

Added to these measures are the flight limitation similar to that of other countries to favor the rest of the crews and conciliation, the annual renewal of all uniforms and that footwear is also included.

salary freeze

USO reported that easyJet maintains its decision not to raise the salary of Spanish cabin crew (TCP) in 2022, after the meetings this Monday and Wednesday with USO to unblock the negotiation of the agreement.

Galán explained that they met last Monday with the general director of the company in Spain, Javier Gándara, but that they made “no progress” with him, although he promised to transfer the union’s requests to the negotiators.

“They had to respond to our proposals from the previous week at the negotiating table. The answer was that they kept their last offer as the only and final one, assuming a rise of 0 euros in 2022 for their workers, with inflation already above 10%”, Galan pointed out.

In addition, he has reproached the company for “its illegal tricks to torpedo the strike, copying Ryanair practices.” “We know that they have summoned personnel from the Lyon and Basel bases to do strike-stripping,” she criticized.