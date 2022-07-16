Why didn’t Chris Pratt want to succeed Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones?

Since Chris Pratt chained the protagonism of Guardians of the Galaxy with the of Jurassic Worldhas been the first in the pool of possible successors of Harrison Ford to play Indiana Jones. A rather shaky pool, as illustrated by the failed claim that Shia LaBeouf will inherit the role after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Before the production of indiana jones 5however, several media came to echo that Pratt had met with steven spielberggreat ideologue of the franchise with George Lucas, to discuss the possibility of wielding the whip. Said meeting would have come to nothing, and was never confirmed.

This happened in the middle of the last decade, and today indiana jones 5 scheduled for release on June 30, 2023. directs james mangold replacing Spielberg, and in it Ford (who recently turned 80 years) alternates with Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and another interpreter of whom it is hinted that he could star in the saga from now on: Phoebe Waller Bridge. Regardless of what happens with the project, Pratt’s past with Indiana Jones has jumped back to the present on account of an interview with Josh Horowitz for the podcast Happy Sad Confused. Pratt is very busy these days, starring in so much Jurassic World: Dominion like the series the final listand intervene in Thor: Love and Thunder.

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

But Horowitz couldn’t resist asking about that secret meeting with Spielberg. Pratt has responded jokingly, so the journalist invites Twitter to analyze “his body language” to find out if he is being sincere. “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steve what?the actor begins Parks and Recreation. Aren’t they doing another Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? I only know that once I read a line by Harrison Ford, I’m not even sure he said it, but it was enough to scare me. It said something like ‘when I die, Indiana Jones will die’. And I thought ‘Is the ghost of Harrison Ford going to haunt me when he dies if I play…?’”





Ford said something similar, in effect, back in 2019, on the show Today. There Pratt learned that the best thing to do was to get away from the archaeologist, and when asked if he ever talked to Spielberg, the interpreter confirms that “No, it’s not real, I think people are capable of making mistakes, even dead line”. The mystery has been solved, but it is reasonable that doubts remain about a negotiation that, in any case, has not borne fruit.

