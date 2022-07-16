Who is the owner of the famous store Studio F

They say that Studio F is the Colombian Zara. It is a fine store specializing in clothing for young, slender, tall, sophisticated and wealthy women. It is for women who want to look like runway models wearing the same brand. It is not a cheap clothing store, but it still sells almost a billion pesos a year with its more than 400 stores.

The current owner of Studio F is Carlos Alberto Acosta Hazzi, son of a woman from Cali who in the 70s was the creator and founder of the store that paved the way for the commercial empire that today is Studio F, its subsidiaries and other stores. : Carmen Faride Hazzi. The Cali native of Syrian origin began sewing dresses, skirts and blouses in her own room, in an old house in the San Vicente neighborhood, north of Cali.

Carmen Faride did not grow up in the wealth in which she currently lives. She became known as a good seamstress and this helped her to design and sew women from Cali’s high society, for whom she copied the dresses and blouses they saw in European magazines, which also served to feed her creative restlessness. .

In those years it was very typical to see her touring Cali on her small motorcycle, looking for fabrics in the center and taking orders from one place to another. When the 1980s arrived, while the city began to fill with money, due to the flow of money that the Rodríguez Orejuela cartel made run through the Cali of that time, the brave seamstress opened the first store in the same garage of her house, the which he baptized with his second name: Faride Fashion.

A couple of years later, due to the success of the home store and the good name that its couture was leaving for it in the elite circles of the city, Faride Fashion jumped to the exclusive Sixth Avenue, where that first store is still open. Before the age of five, Carmen Faride had already built six more shops and she was no longer the same seamstress from a poor neighborhood. Around her stores, where she mixed her designs and clothes brought from Europe and Asia at that time, she formed a good business that she managed for more than a decade with good income.

When the opening of the 90s of the then president César Gaviria arrived, Faride’s register no longer rang as much as before. The economic crisis began to hit the company. In 1994 Carmen Faride got tired of business management and handed over the stores to her two sons, Hugo Fernando and Carlos Alberto, and they split blankets. Each one did business on their own. Hugo Fernando kept the name Faride for the stores that touched him but he took away the word Fashion. Carlos Alberto put Studio F to those who touched him, the F, he left it in honor of his mother.

Carlos Alberto was much more ambitious, restless and business savvy than his brother. Although Carmen Faride had the vision of creating a store to dress people from Cali and Colombia, he went further; he wanted to dress the whole world with his new brand. To the designs that his mother made famous in Cali and Valle del Cauca, which had plenty of elegance, he and his team of designers imprinted youth and modernity.

Carlos Alberto has been growing nonstop for 28 years. Studio F is already in Mexico, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru. 80% of the clothes that they put in the stores are manufactured in the Yumbo plant, and in the one in Mexico, where Studio F is already a local brand. The remaining 20% ​​is sent to China and Europe.

Years later, Carlos Alberto Acosta created ELA, a simple clothing brand, very similar to the one produced by Studio F, but closer to modest pockets, made with less expensive production but with the quality of the parent brand. He also launched the Top One brand a few years ago, a line specializing in haute couture and glamor clothing for plus-size women. All the brands are worked under the name of the STF business group, a powerhouse in clothing sales in Colombia and Latin America that sells $850 billion a year, a group chaired by Carlos Alberto Acosta Hazzi himself.

Studio F is the Colombian clothing brand that has had the luxury of having the most important models in the country showing their clothes. Sofía Vergara, Adriana Arboleda, Taliana Vargas, Daniela Botero, Toya Montoya and Catalina Aristizabal are some of the prestigious and beautiful models who have been the advertising image of Studio F, which has been, over these almost 30 years, another of the successes of Carlos Acosta.

Studio F sells some ten million garments a year, including pants, jackets and blouses, shoes and accessories that complement the looks they produce in the six collections they put out each season. The jean is the flagship garment of this store, every 12 months it sells about 500 thousand units.

Although Studio F is already strong in the Latin American market and is a power in Mexico and has most of its stores in Bogotá, it is a company faithful to Cali, where it was born in the early 70s and where its owners are from. It is more caleña than the very cholao. Its Yumbo plant is where inspiration comes from and where most of the garments that reach its more than 400 stores that are already invading the world are manufactured.