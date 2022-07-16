Where to use Geysers in Chapter 3 Season 3

Occasionally the weekly Fortnite challenge requires you to visit separate areas or collect items, but all in a single match. Due to the extremely time-constrained nature, it helps to know ahead of time where you need to go. This week requires three different means of transportation, and one of them is more difficult to find. Here it is where to use geysers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Geyser locations in Fortnite

There is one location on the map that is the best when it comes to finding geysers. You’ll want to head to the Reality Falls area. While there are a couple of geysers scattered around the Reality Tree and to the south, that popular landing area is best avoided.

Image Source: Epic Games via dlprivateserver

You’ll want to move to this canyon not far west of the Reality Tree, as there are several geysers in a row. If you’re in a hurry, chances are there’s at least one ready to send you into the air and on your merry way. As you can see in the image below, there are also chests that can spawn at the base of geysers.

Image Source: Epic Games via dlprivateserver

That’s all you need to know for where to use Geysers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. If you want to plan the rest of the challenge, you can find a Baller in Rave Cave and a Zipline at the south entrance of Tilted Towers.

