Where to find Allays in Minecraft and how to duplicate them in seconds

After recent updates we are now going to have some invaluable cute new fellow travelers in Minecraft, in the form of the Allayswhich are a series of fantastic animals that will accompany you on the adventure while they look for objects for you and bring you others that you will need.

They are one of the best allies that we can find as a passive creature that we can take full advantage of and we can even make it dance, but also use it to create impressive unique structures.

So let’s tell you how to get the most out of allays in minecraftsome new creatures that are causing a real furor among the gaming community.

VIDEO Minecraft: The Wild Update – Launch Trailer

Where to find Allays in Minecraft and tricks to get the most out of them

As we said, Allays are passive creatures that are capable of flight, and their purpose is to help players transport objects. We are going to be able to breed them and also use them as allies, but first you must know their procedure.

where to find them

You will be able to find Allays in dark oak cages around raider outposts or in prison cells found in forest mansions.

They appear in groups, even several groups in one place, and they also tend to shine, so they are easily spotted in an area.

Featured and secret uses

When you interact with one of them, they float close to us, and if we give them a particular item, they will search the area for versions of it to bring them to you.

If you interact with this creature with nothing in your hands, you retrieve the items they found for you.

If any player or enemy tries to damage them, they will fly away in panic and if they die they will drop everything they have.

You can make them dance with the different blocks of notes.

If you give an item to an Allays and then make him invisible, the items will appear to be flying.

When you’re building, especially from heights, if you make a mistake and start knocking down structures you’ve created, you won’t need to go down to the ground to pick up the fallen blocks because the Allays will bring it up for you as they fly.

Also thanks to these characters they will help us collect each of the foods from our farm much faster.

how to breed them

To reproduce or duplicate them requires amethyst fragments, which as you well know are obtained by breaking amethyst clusters.

Well, if you give an Amethyst Shard to an Allays while he’s dancing, he’ll make a little noise, then produce some hearts and duplicate by dividing like an amoeba. You must wait five minutes before you can attempt the mirroring again.

