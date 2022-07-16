when couples break out and gossip “explodes”

Del Piero and Sonia Amoruso. Buffon and Alena Seredova. Andrea Pirlo and Deborah Roversi. Maxi Lopez and Wanda Nara. Cavani and Maria Soledad Cabris. De Rossi and Tamara Pisnoli. Bettarini and Simona Ventura … The break between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi it is the news of the day (indeed yesterday, since now we no longer speak of broken hearts, but of the background and the proliferation of alleged new flames). But Shakira and Gerard Piqué are also holding the bench in the world of gossip. And until recently Chiara Nasti and Nicolò Zaniolo who broke up in April 2021. She, an influencer with two million followers, and now a partner of Lazio’s Mattia Zaccagni, replied, about the ex: “Mmmm that with that shrimp you do not know how he already had one“. Referring to the chorus “The son of Zaccagni is from Zaniolo”, bounced during the celebrations for the Conference League won by Rome in Tirana in recent days.

Between impudence (vulgarity) and reserve, the list of loves of footballers who ended up in the ball is very long. De Rossi divorced from Tamara. Alexandre Prato divorced from Stefany, Mourinho from Matilde (it seems that after having forgiven him a first betrayal, she decided not to overlook the second), Pablo Daniel Osvaldo and Elena Braccini, Stefano Bettarini and Simona Ventura, but also Vincenzo Montella and Enza, Sergio Aguero and Gianni Maradona. Pato. Footballers don’t always end up on the front page for their sporting achievements. Gigi Buffon separated from his wife Alena Seredova, practically in the press. She was the Czech model and presenter who revealed that she had discovered her husband’s betrayal with Ilaria D’Amico (her current partner of hers, with whom she had a child), from the newspapers.

And some champions for love have ruined themselves, others have ruined wives and families. It seems that the former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga, to keep his three wives, after hanging up his shoes, had to be a postman for Maria De Filippi and also sell vacuum cleaners door to door! While the farewell between Andrea Pirlo and Deborah Roversi (long union and two children) caused a sensation due to the figures of the maintenance allowances revealed by the press: there was talk of more than 50 thousand euros per month, although the person concerned has always denied it.

Legendary is the story that from intimacy ended up in the center of the field: that of the England captain, John Terry, married and father of twins, who lost the armband (by decision of the then coach Fabio Capello), when his story with the wife of a teammate: Vanessa Perroncel who was the girlfriend of Wayne Bridge, who, once discovered the affair, announced his farewell to the national team and refused to shake hands with his former friend on the pitch.

Maxi Lopez, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi

But the story that fueled an eternal catchphrase was the hellish triangle between Maxi Lopez, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi: in 2013 Maxi and Wanda, who have three children together, divorced and she began a relationship with the young Mauro. No “dirty cloth” was washed in the family.

As for Ilary and Totti, the truth is a work in progress. The words of their Cupid, Alex Nuccetelli, the former bodybuilder (and former husband of Antonella Mosetti) who organized their first meeting glide over their separation: “I am a man of the world: 20 years always together for two like Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi so beautiful, so famous, so desired, they are an absolute record in this life in which we are all destined to leave ”.

Insults rained on Melory, the younger sister of the Mediaset presenter, who was inundated with criticism and digs on her Instagram profile, followed by over 46 thousand followers. “But shut up! Your sister has been supported for 20 years and she takes a mega villa and also the maintenance, fly low which is better Blasi family! “. The accounts in your pocket: the shares owned by Ilary in Number Five and in the Società Sportiva Sporting Club Totti, both 90%, will be liquidated by the former football player. Ilary owns an apartment in Milan, one in Rome, two garages and a bare property on a portion of the marital villa. Totti instead owns the villa all’Eur and another apartment in the same neighborhood, the house in Sabaudia, a villa in the Axa neighborhood, two warehouses and two garages …

And of course photos of Totti with Noemi Bocchi (and the silence of her ex-husband Mario Caucci), the shots of Ilary topless and a confusing list of alleged affairs, including the one with the Spinalbanese hair stylist, candidate for Big Brother Vip. Instead, the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué proceeds with the help of lawyers. Yet they were a world couple. They met during the making of the official video of the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, the edition won by Spain and of which Shakira sang the official anthem. Since then, for over ten years, the Colombian singer and Piquè have been inseparable and, at least apparently, very much in love. Now we only talk about their separation agreement and the offer that the Colombian singer would have made to the Barcelona defender to end their relationship after twelve years of love and two children, Sasha and Milan.

According to the document, the singer would cover all expenses for the maintenance of Sasha and Milan. Furthermore, she would be willing to pay 20% of a debt that Piqué owes, which would be 2.5 million euros. And again, the Latin American music icon would pay at least five first-class trips from Barcelona to Miami, to allow the player to visit his children in the Florida home, staying there as long as he wants. An offer that, according to the Spanish media, would be unbelievable but that the 35-year-old Catalan would have rejected for a very specific reason. The battle is over the children and where they will have to go to live, with Shakira intending to take Milan and Sasha to Miami – where she wants to move – and Piqué strongly opposed to letting them leave Barcelona. And the betrayal of the player with a girl in her early twenties, an event that precipitated the situation until the release in early June announcing the separation, did not facilitate the detente between the parties.

To add details, Roberto Garcia (ex-boyfriend of Lucila, one of the sisters of the Colombian pop star), who swears it is a purely economic issue. The man gave an interview to EsDiario and said the attacker asked his partner for a large sum of money to invest in activities in the Bahamas and Colombia. After her partner’s no, there would have been the incurable breakup, aggravated by the fact that the decision was taken after a family consultation: “He does nothing without the permission of his parents – he commented – they supervise many aspects of his life”.