WhatsApp Plus 2022 APK Free Download Latest Update July No Ads | WhatsApp Plus 2022 July download and install for free | NMRI EMCC | Mexico | United States | mx us usa | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp Plus It is the unofficial version of the well-known Meta instant messaging application and it has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. In this note from Depor we will tell you step by step how to download the app for free to enjoy all the features it has for cell phones with the Android operating system. Check all the information.

It should be noted that to have Whatsapp Plus you must not have the original application installed on your phone. Also, you should be careful with the download links because they could damage your cell phone with viruses, so we recommend you access reliable websites.

How to download Whatsapp Plus 2022?

As it is not an official application, it is not found in the Smartphone Store, so you will have to download the APK to install it. Here are the steps to do it:

First, download the new APK at this link.

Then, install the APK and activate the option to install to unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an application from outside the Google Play Store you must activate unknown sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the app.

What is needed to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need a smartphone with an Android operating system connected to the Internet to be able to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus with the steps that we gave you above. Also, remember that the app is approximately 40-50 MB in size, but when you install it you will probably need to have more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

Why can’t I install WhatsApp Plus on my cell phone?

There are many reasons why WhatsApp Plus is not working on your Android device, one of the main errors is due to the activation of some tools within the configuration options of the phone.

To be able to install WhatsApp Plus you must not have any trace of the original application on your smartphone because this could cause an error. Therefore, you must go to the “Applications” option within the settings and give authorization for hidden files to be displayed.

Once this is done, you must delete the WhatsApp registry on your phone and install the WhatsApp Plus APK again. Then you must access your account with your cell phone number and you can enjoy the application.

What is the difference between WhatsApp Plus and normal?

This version of WhatsApp offers more customization features, as well as the ability to schedule messages, activate “airplane mode” within the app, and more emoticons that you can share in your chats.

Another advantage of having this application is that it has a greater capacity to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50 MB, compared to 16 MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts can see it. Also, you can hide the phrase “online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when the contacts connect and change the color and font in the chats.

