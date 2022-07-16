What to watch today on TV? Saturday July 16, 2022 | TV

hbo max

Comedian and producer Nathan Fielder returns to television in a show that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly limitless resources, Fielder enables ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by rehearsing them in carefully designed simulations of his own.

14.55 / Eurosport

The excitement of the World Superbikes and Formula E

Lovers of the motor world have various events in July, and some of them take place this weekend. The action begins with the celebration of the test in the United Kingdom of the Superbike World Championship (14:55 and 16:00). Formula E will then kick off a double race on the New York street circuit, with the first race on Saturday at 6.50pm and the second on Sunday at the same time.

15.40 / Neox

‘fail’

United States, 1997 (119 minutes). Director: Gregory Hoblit. Cast: Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Donald Sutherland.

Interesting film that, following the line of blockbuster hits with gloomy settings such as Seven Y The silence of the lambs, insists on characters with ambiguous morals. The protagonist of this story by Gregory Hoblit (hidden trail) is the ever effective Denzel Washington. Murders and supernatural intrigues for a dark, disturbing and really exciting film.

15.45 / Four

‘A shot from above’

Tower heist. United States, 2011 (104 minutes). Director: Brett Ratner. Cast: Ben Stiller, Tea Leoni, Eddie Murphy.

The height attack that says in the title is the one that the employees of an unscrupulous billionaire want to commit who has defrauded them and from whom they plan to steal a lot of millions of dollars. With this argument starts a discreet action comedy that subjects almost everything to his well-known cast. Passable.

4:00 p.m. / Comedy Central

‘Space Jam’

United States, 1996 (87 minutes). Director: Joe Pytka. Cast: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle

Some aliens determined to take all the cartoon characters to their planet will have to play an original basketball game in this nice film, with which Michael Jordan made his film debut accompanied by such acclaimed myths as Bugs Bunny or the Tasmanian Devil .

17.48 / Movistar VHS

‘The bridges of Madison’

Bridges of Madison County. United States, 1995 (129 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley.

Masterful drama with which Clint Eastwood savored success again. The actor and director adapted the novel of the same name by Robert James Waller into a moving film that talks about love and the consequences of the possibility of choosing. For the protagonists, nothing better than a truly exceptional couple like the one formed by Meryl Streep, perfect in her difficult role, and Eastwood himself. Good sense of rhythm and an admirable soundtrack end up rounding off this great work.

19.05 / Hollywood

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

The lord of the rings: The two towers. United States, 2002 (181 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen.

Second installment of the series based on Tolkien’s work and directed again by the Australian Peter Jackson. The balance of Middle-earth has been broken and the evil influence of the ring has divided the community that was formed to destroy it. The last hope lies in the deed of the hobbits Frodo and Sam. Stunning special effects for a wildly entertaining fantasy adventure.

19.20 / The 1

‘leg to port’

Spain, 1969 (82 minutes). Director: Ramon Fernandez. Interpreters: Alfredo Landa, José Gálvez, Florinda Chico, José Sacristán, Rafaela Aparicio.

after rolling There goes another recruitRamón Fernández returns to the past to film this bland remake of the film starring José Luis Ozores, Recruit with child. Alfredo Landa takes over and acts as a hick in this maudlin serial. Old-fashioned, but it has its audience.

20.50 / The 1

Spain seeks the quarterfinals in the Women’s European Championship

Miguel Toña (EFE)

The Spanish team continues its journey in the Women’s European Football Championship. After last Tuesday’s defeat (2-0) against Germany, a match that achieved a record audience of 1.4 million viewers, the Spanish team needs at least a draw to qualify and go to the quarterfinals. Opposite will be a Denmark that arrives with the same points to this last day of group B.

21.30 / The Sixth

The Great Wyoming, in ‘the Sixth Night’

The program hosted by José Yélamo and Paula del Fraile receives humorist El Gran Wyoming tonight. with the presenter of The intermediate They will take the opportunity to review current news, including the recent debate on the state of the nation. In addition, he will talk about his new program, You are here, in which, together with David Trueba, he analyzes current Spanish affairs through humour.

22.00 / Antenna 3

‘La Voz Kids’ reaches the semifinal

Eva González, presenter of ‘La Voz Kids’. Juan Perez-Fajardo

Of the four singers who have reached the semifinal in each team, only two will become finalists: one of them will be chosen by the public and the other by the jury itself. David Bisbal, Sebastián Yatra, Aitana and Pablo López will sing with their young aspiring winners. Afterwards, the contestants from each team will perform a solo song. At the end, it will be time to decide who goes to the final and at the end of the night the names of the eight finalists of this edition of The voice Kids.

22.00 / Telecinco

Ana María Aldón reappears in ‘Let yourself be loved’

Toñi Moreno interviews the wife of José Ortega Cano, who explains how she is feeling, the reason why she has decided to move away from the media spotlight and the state of her relationship with her husband, in addition to receiving an emotional message from a person close to her. In addition, the program has the participation of Mariana Rodríguez, former contestant of survivorswho will be reunited with his mother, whom he has not seen for several months.

22.00 / DKISS

Murderers in sheep’s clothing, in ‘Unusual Suspects’

Investigation Discovery

East true crime The premiere shows complicated investigations in which the police put their theories to the test to discover possible suspects while the investigations take them through unexpected and puzzling turns to uncover unsuspected culprits. The production recreates real cases to capture the terror of these macabre mysteries while using images from television news, recorded calls to 911, videos of interrogations and homemade audiovisual material to anchor these stories to reality. Homicides that take more than 15 years to solve, murderers with a terribly deceptive peaceful appearance, erroneous DNA, innocent people imprisoned and false confessions make up the enigmas that focus these stories.

22.15 / Four

‘Hanna’

United States, 2011 (111 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Álvaro Cervantes.

Just before shooting some episodes of the series BlackMirror, Joe Wright returns to the movies to direct this high-energy intrigue centering on a young woman, Hanna, who has been trained in a remote part of Finland by her ex-CIA agent father to become the perfect soldier. The person in charge of getting into this dense character is Saoirse Ronan. All under the enveloping soundtrack of The Chemical Brothers.

