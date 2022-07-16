What is the meaning of the colors on the USB ports?

You will have already noticed that the USB portsin addition to having different peripherals, they are also of different colors, and although it seems that this feature is for an aesthetic reason, the reality is that it has to do with a color code which allows us to know what is the usefulness of each of them.

Over time, new colors have been appearing that distinguish the ports of USB port and perhaps this can be confusing to you, but you do not have to worry, since in Tech Bit we will explain what each of the colors what can you find in the USB ports and in which functions you can implement them.

This means the colors of the USB ports

The Universal Serial Bus or known as USB is an interface type of type Plug&Play which works without any kind of controller. Today it is very popular and can be implemented in many ways to connect a large number of devices such as flash driveskeyboards or mice, etc.

There are many types and they offer different functionalities, but one of the characteristics that you must take into account to know their use is the color, which will allow you to differentiate them at a glance.

Below we present the meaning of each of its colors:

USB white

This is one of the older USBs and corresponds to version 1.0. It has been widely used for the connection of basic devices, such as keyboards, mice, speakers, etc. The main function of the USB Cable white is that it allows you to transfer data at a speed of 12 Mbps.

USB black

To this color corresponds the version 2.0, It is a more updated and powerful version since it allows you to transfer data at a maximum speed of 480Mbps, it even allows you to charge devices thanks to the fact that it offers a power of 2.5 W, which is equivalent to 5V and 500 mA.

dark blue USB

East USB It is ideal for external storage units, so it is the most recommended to use on your devices, as long as it supports it. With it you can make transfers at a maximum speed of 5Gbps, it also has a power of 4.5W, equivalent to 5V and 900mA.

light blue USB

This is an improved update of the USB above, since this already allows you to make transfers twice as fast, that is, from 10Gbps. In addition, it handles larger amounts of energy that will allow you to charge devices that require 5V or even those that need higher power. 100W.

red or orange USB

To this corresponds the version 3.0, which was recently introduced and offers transfer rates of up to 20 Gbit. With it you can not only transfer, but also use them as a loading port.

USB yellow

East USB It is ideal as a permanent charging port, its color serves to inform that this connection will always be on, even if the computer is off or suspended. can be type USB2.0 or USB3.0.

Now that you know the functions by colors, you can choose the USB that best suits your needs.

