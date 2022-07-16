very muscular? Chris Hemsworth’s wife was dissatisfied with the appearance of “Thor”

The pandemic focused actor Chris Hemsworth, who brings “Thor” to life in the Marvel cinematic world, in training. In this regard, he revealed that his wife, Elsa Pataky, was not very happy with the result.

Hemsworth, who since 2011 has played the Argardian god, expressed that the final physical appearance that can be seen in his most recent installment“Love and Thunder”, it was the product of a rather monotonous routine.

“It came from boredom, sitting in the COVID lockdown was like a prison,” he explained to USAToday. “It was train, eat, train, eat. Nope there was nothing else to do. So I showed up to the biggest movie ever.”

“My wife was like, it’s too much'”, revealed. However, her male peers had a different reaction to his beefy physical appearance: “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yes!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Gross.'”.

Similarly, the director of the film, Taika Waititi, also had something to say about it: “He’s already huge, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head.“He told the same medium. “Coaches and others ask me how he does it. But it’s all naturalhe added.