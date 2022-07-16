“Up hope, granny”: When Austin Butler sang on iCarly and became a meme

Austin Butler is one of the acting figures of the moment. The 30-year-old actor is the protagonist of the new biopic of Elvis Presleywhere he plays none other than the king of rock.

The rest of the cast was not far behind: Tom Hanks has also been the target of praise for his faithful portrayal of Tom Parker, Presley’s enigmatic manager who figures as one of the great antagonists of his life.

During the last few weeks, Butler has been widely praised for his chameleonic transformation to embody Elvis in his various stages. However, he has also been reminisced about some of his old appearances in television series.

One of the most talked about is his participation in iCarlya successful Nickelodeon youth series that was on the air from 2007 to 2012. In the chapter entitled iLike Jakethe actor plays the role of Jake Krandlea young man who was looking for an opportunity to become a singer, and who was also the romantic interest of Carly, the protagonist of the series played by Miranda Cosgrove.

In this context, Krandle is invited to appear in the online show that the young woman stars with her friends. And unlike Elvis, Jake is a character who lacks the talent for singing.

Meme starring Austin Butler

The episode is one of the most remembered of the entire series and the phrase launched by his character that, at the end of his song titled Your beauty nothing will ever equallooks at the camera and says: “Up the hope, granny”.

The song performed by Jake went viral around those years. However, it was those words turned into a meme that left the actor (who only appeared in one chapter) immortalized on the Internet.