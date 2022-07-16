UAG inaugurates international campus of medicine

The Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) inaugurated this Friday its international campus of medicinewhich will provide continuous improvement for teaching with state-of-the-art technology.

These new facilities will be intended for all students of the International Medicine Programwhich is attended by students from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The rector of the University, Antonio Leaño Reyes, said that it is an achievement to have these renovated facilities as part of its international expansion program.

“The International Program deserved a place like this, and finally all the pertinent adaptations have been made to have efficient classrooms, laboratories and simulation areas,” he assured.

The international medicine campus is located in the building where Único Universidad used to be, on Avenida Universidad, between Juan Palomar and Avenida Patria. It has the capacity to receive a thousand students.

Alfonso Petersen, vice-rector for Health Sciences at the UAG, He highlighted that the new facilities have state-of-the-art equipment.

“The most important thing is the dynamics that will take place here, because it is a building that is conceived 100 percent for students of the School of Medicine,” he commented.

He added that With these new facilities four benefits are obtained, as there will be more space, trend-responsive classrooms, state-of-the-art simulation centers, and a stronger medicine program.

JM

