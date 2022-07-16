Triple H would not be exercising his duties in WWE NXT as before

Last month, Triple H made his return to the WWE Performance Center and gave a short speech to the workers and wrestlers there. Many fans took this news positively, thinking that his return could mean his rejoining the NXT creative team, however, according to Dave MeltzerWrestling Observer journalist, Triple H would not be directly involved with NXTand Shawn Michaels and a small creative team continue to run the brand.

“It seems that when Paul Levesque (Triple H) spoke to the boys in NXT and said that he was back, at that time, nobody knew what that meant, but it seems that he meant that he is back to work in the office.

hasn’t been doing nothing directly with NXTwhich continues to be directed by Shawn Michaels with a small creative team for television. Levesque has not been present at the recordings on Tuesday nights.”

In this way, it seems that in the short term, the NXT product will maintain the line that it has been following since its change to version 2.0, and Triple H will continue to leave his former DX partner in command of the WWE development brand.

It is unknown if in the future Levesque will participate again in some way in NXT, but for now it is focused on his work in the office and in the search for university talent.

