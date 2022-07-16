Tommy Hilfiger: “I’ll be back to show in New York”

Shawn Mendes in an adv for Tommy Hilfiger (courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)



“This is where we started. It was time to go back to support the Nyfw», He tells MFF Tommy Hilfiger during an exclusive interview in the European headquarters that hosts the brand’s campus in Amstrerdam. However, it will not be just a traditional parade. “In these two years we have learned that physical and digital are part of a single reality”, explains Hilfiger that he was one of the pioneers of the metaverse with a first show and a store opened on Decentraland (see MFF of 18 March). The brand, part of the US giant Pvhclosed 2021 with sales of 9.3 billion dollars (about 9 billion euros) up by 29% (see MFF of 31 March) chooses New York to return to show in attendance after two years. And the creative accelerates on sustainability (see MFF of March 22) by binding to the singer Shawn Mendes (see MFF of 12 May), who in the campaign wears a collection inspired by the year the brand was founded, 1985, in organic cotton and post-consumer recycled denim. “Shawn is not only a very talented musician, but he also represents a new generation of futuremakers who understand the need for action,” emphasizes Hilfiger.

In September it will return to show in New York. How important is fashion week in the Big Apple for Tommy Hilfiger?

Each show overseas was a new experience for us, but it’s important to come home to New York, to support Nyfw but also to be grounded again in America. This is where we started and we are still inspired by the US and American icons.

The September fashion show will have a new formula …

There will be a new format, Tommy Play, which mixes reality and virtual. I think it’s the future because I believe we need to go in the direction of consumers and the community. The community thrives on video games, lives in the metaverse, buys digital and physical. So I think the mix between both of us is really important for our future.

Is phygital a matter of age or a matter of mind?

Definitely head on, because there are no limits. A mix of physical and virtual can be practiced at my age or at 14.

What has changed in the world of fashion and for your brand in these two years off the catwalks?

There has been more interaction between physical and digital. Today the two worlds are inseparable. Last March we embraced the idea of ​​parading in the metaverse for the first time on Decentraland’s 3D virtual catwalks. I think the metaverse will be very important. Gen Z and all young people will live in this virtual universe.

You grew up among pop icons like David Bowie. Who are the pop icons of today?

Gamers are certainly among the new pop icons. Gaming involves players, who for each game choose an avatar: the color of the skin, the hair and then they have to dress that avatar. If their friends see them in their virtual dimension and they like what they are wearing, many will also buy a physical garment or look.

There is a new generation of singers who can be a channel to reach out to young people. Who is he following?

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish. You have heard of Jon Batista? He is so talented, he is very cool. But right now, as a musician we have Shawn who is fantastic. But there are so many now, too Jack Harlow…

It’s funny because in Italy we have a new generation of stylists who dress the icons of music. And in the USA?

Law Roach is the number one stylist in the USA. She won the Stylist of the year award in Hollywood. He is fantastic. He now dresses all of Hollywood. He just teamed up with Hervé Legér. Not many people knew him and then, after partnering with Zendaya began to dress even more Hollywood and music stars.

The effect of social media is incredible …

Instagram, InstaStories, TikTok. And social networks go on, more and more forward. And video game enthusiasts shop while they’re up Twitch. And video games range from sports to decoration to some sort of styling and modeling. This is all great.

Shawn Mendes is but the latest star he collaborates with. From Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton to Zendaya, what do co-labs give you?

They have all been real collaborations with full involvement in design. But now, this time we want to do something even different. To move on.

Mendes is strongly committed to the environment. Does his collaboration cover a series of green projects?

The collaboration with Shawn Mendes began with the Classics reborn campaign featuring organic cotton and 20% post-consumer recycled denim.

Returning to the concept of pop icons, what do you think of Kim Kardashian?

I think she is one of the smartest young businesswoman in the world. Skims in two years it reached 3.2 billion dollars (3.2 billion euros). Her make-up line is about two. Adding followers by Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kourtney And Kendall, the whole family has more than a billion and a half. They have more audience than Cnn. (All rights reserved)