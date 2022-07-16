To watch in streaming: the end of “The Boys”, Nicolas Cage and Oscar Isaac in a great movie – Tvshow – 07/16/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

End of an absurd and bloody season

season 3 of TheBoys, which released its final episode on Friday the 8th, kicked off with a tiny man getting into another’s body through an unthinkable channel, and that set not only the tone but also a lesson: in this story, you never know what to expect. More aggressive, absurd and rude than ever, the fiction about horrible superheroes and the gang that wants to eliminate them introduced new figures, eliminated others and said goodbye with a solemnity not so reciprocated with the future of the cycle that was, in general, a feast. sadistic. (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the great movies of the year

the card counter is one of the great movies around. is dand Paul Schrader, the artist who wrote Taxi driver and that since then he has maintained a very interesting career as a director (Mishimathe recent The Canyons Y First Reformed). In the card counter follows a blackjack player (Oscar Isaac, excellent) who has a past as a torturer in the war on terror and, as a way of redeeming himself, he sets out on a mission to get revenge on one of his superiors. With inevitable cinephile references, Schrader makes a dry and very intense drama that is among the best of his career. (For rent at NSNow by Nuevo Siglo)

Nicolas Cage laughs at himself with his fans

the weight of talent It is a joke that has, at times, its grace and takes advantage of that disdain that Nicolas Cage seems to have towards his career. Here he plays Nick Cage, an actor who is not going through his best moment and who finds an opportunity to make some money when a millionaire is willing to pay him to go to his birthday. What follows is a fairly routine action comedy that amuses itself at the expense of assumptions or assumptions about Cage, one of the best actors of his generation who has known how to laugh at himself. (For rent at NSNow by Nuevo Siglo)