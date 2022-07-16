Three hidden beaches in Mexico to enjoy as a couple

Mexico is the most touristic country in Latin America for its impressive Beaches crystal clear water and white sand. It also has attractions such as ancient ruins of Mesoamerican cultures, a great natural wealth and many cities, which make it a perfect destination for all tastes.

Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Acapulco, Cozumel and Islas Mujeres are some of Beaches most popular and for which tourists bet the most, who can find luxury resorts there. Nevertheless, Mexico It is a very large country and to get out of the classic you can find other options.

Ideal beaches to rest in Mexico

El Requeson Beach, Baja California Sur

Baja California Sur, whose most populous city is La Paz, is one of the most popular destinations for American celebrities. Actors of the stature of Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney and Meryl Streep travel every year to Cabo San Lucas, which over the years has grown for tourism and today offers a luxury experience.

The El Requeson beach It is located in Baja California Sur. Source: Travel Mexico.

Several kilometers away is the beach El Requeson, a semi-virgin place located in Bahía Concepción, near Mulegé. It is a perfect place to rest, since it is surrounded by nature, with calm waves, transparent water and you can see animals such as turtles, fish, whales, dolphins and birds.

The Himalayas, Sonora

The Mexican state of Sonora is bordered to the north by Arizona and Nuevo Mexico, USA; to the east with Chihuahua, to the south with Sinaloa and to the west with the Pacific Ocean and Baja California. It is popularly known for the Sonoran desert and its Beaches The best known are San Carlos, Puerto Peñasco and Bahía de Kino.

Himalaya beach is surrounded by mountains. Sources Travel Mexico.

However, there you can also enjoy the beach The Himalayas that offer a very different panorama: mountains of land that surround the green waters. Like El Requeson, the Himalayas are surrounded by nature and to enjoy this place, the ideal is to stay in Guaymas.

Majahuitas Beach, Jalisco

The state of Jalisco, whose capital is Guadalajara, has a perfect beach for couples called Majahuitas. It is located 30 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta, so it is far from the city, and it has very few accommodations, so you have to book in advance.

Keep in mind that internet access in this area is limited, that it is surrounded by palm trees which gives a feeling of privacy. The typical dish of Majahuitas is ceviche and the ideal is to stay until sunset, since the sun offers an unmissable panoramic view of the sea.