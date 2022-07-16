Those dangerous nineties

I think I will remember all my life the moment I saw Kate Winslet nude in Titanic. At the end of the 1990s, Spanish pre-adolescents – or at least those in my circle – still had parents who rewound movies forward when a rebellious boob appeared on the scene, or when the protagonists became more affectionate than necessary. So that nude, on the big screen, so beautiful, so splendid, so free… it completely captivated me. Undoubtedly, she was moved by a desire to seduce the handsome boy that did not fit in her chest, but also her desire to appear powerful, strong and determined. Something that in 1998 was not even remotely fashionable. She did it even less in 1976, when Marisol, “naked and young”, posed for the mythical cover of Interviu, demonstrating how the child prodigy exploited by Francoism had completely died.

Winslet was not quite 23 years old when she looked up for the first time in the memory of many and let the brim of her hat give way to an unforgettable face. And we all fell in love with her. A couple of hours later she completely undressed us, in a scene that I can only describe as sublime. However, it was the nineties. And that implied many things. To begin with, that too many people believed they had the right to criticize the physique of women. About the spectacular Winslet it was said that she was fat, that she looked older, that she even looked like the mother of a childish DiCaprio… And all because her arms were not skeletal and because her body had some curve, quite well put by the way. But it was the nineties.

Now we live in another time and in another world. In the years of empowerment, of me too and sisterhood, it would never occur to us that we could experience a similar situation. And that the facts sometimes even manage to snatch a good headline or good intentions. The actress, also British, Florence Pugh is 26 years old. She hails from Oxford, about 25 miles from Reading, Kate Winslet’s hometown. She is heir to the unforgettable Rose Dewitt Bukater at the young age at which she achieved fame and her Lady Macbeth in common. She has also brought them together something else: the stupidity of the people.

A few days ago, Pugh came to the fore for committing the audacity of wearing a dress with transparencies when she attended a Valentino fashion show. And it turns out that his breasts have been “disappointing” and “too small”. Social networks, which did not exist in 1998, have burned with comments of this type before Florence Pugh’s nipples. And I couldn’t help but remember Winslet, her imposing nude and the criticism from back then. Now that it’s not the nineties anymore, now that we even sing in chorus that we’re not afraid of boobs, now that we want each other alive and strong, we continue to subject our bodies to dangerously similar shit. And on top of that we make it viral.