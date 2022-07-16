Thor Love and Thunder: who are the couples in real life of the actors of the Marvel movie | Thor 4 | Chris Hemsworth | MCU | nnda nnlt | FAME

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” continues to be one of the most watched of the moment in the whole world thanks to all the fans of Marvel, who have been characterized by being faithful followers of each outgoing production of their favorite superheroes. Its story, characters and the hard work of the actors and production team make this feature film well received.

Although most people focus on what is finally seen on the screens of the cinemas, behind it there is a great sacrifice of all those who make the final result possible, so it is fair to give recognition to each one. of them, including the actors who become idols of crowds, mainly on social networks.

Having a large number of fans, it is normal that there is a notable interest in knowing more information about the leading actors of this fiction, so this time we are going to delve a little into their private lives in order to know who they are. are their partners in real life and how they are doing, at present, with love.

THE REAL-LIFE COUPLES OF THE ACTORS OF “THOR: LOVE AN THUNDER”

Chris Hemsworth

The protagonist of the film maintains his success as Thor and also in his private life by having one of the strongest relationships, apparently, of the entire cast of this Marvel film.

Hemsworth has been married for almost 12 years to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, whom he met in 2010 thanks to William Ward, who introduced them. That same year, in December, the two were married.

As a result of their love, this couple has brought three children into the world.

The relationship between the spouses Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth falls in love with their loyal followers every day. (Photo: Instagram)

Natalie Portman

The 41-year-old actress returns to the saga for her character of Jane Foster, but not as a mere mortal, but as a woman with powers, while at the same time battling cancer in her body.

In real life, Portman has been married since 2012 to Benjamin Millepied, whom she met a few years earlier because he was the choreographer of “Black Swan”, a film in which she starred.

The artist couple has two children, who came into the world under a family already formed.

Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman in Cannes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chris Pratt

As we all know, the character of Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, so Chris Pratt appears at the beginning of the film advising the God of Thunder in his role as Star Lord.

Although in fiction he is in love with Gamora, in real life he has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger – daughter of the “Terminator” actor – since 2019, although the beginning of their love dates from a year earlier.

In addition, they have two children together, making it clear that their marriage is in a good moment.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in a private ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

Christian bale

Although in the film he is an evil being due to his character as Gorr, in real life the actor Christian Bale has had his heart and romantic side well marked for some years.

And it is that the artist has been married for more than 22 years with the actress and model Sandra Blazic.

The two met in 1994 when she was Winona Ryder’s assistant and they currently have two children.

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic at the premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: AFP)

Russell Crowe

The remembered leading actor of the movie “Gladiator” plays the god Zeus in the new feature film “Thor”, who also appears in the post-credit scenes.

In real life, the artist is dating Britney Theriot, a young actress who is 26 years younger than him and whom he met during the recording of the movie “Broken City”.