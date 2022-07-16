‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Tessa Thompson highlights diversity in the Marvel film

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is already in theaters, the fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, who will have to face the fearsome Gorr, the Butcher of Gods played by Christian Bale. A mission for which he will have Valkyrie, crowned monarch of New Asgard. “He didn’t anticipate that he would have to deal with so much red tape,” Tessa Thompson shared.

The superhero has become the leader of New Asgard because her legitimate heir, Thor, chose to go into space to find himself after what happened in “Avengers: Endgame”. “Being a monarch is more complicated than I thought, but it is also less at the same time. He did not foresee that he would have to deal with so much administrative paperwork, but that kind of thing happens even in what seems like your dream job, “explained the actress in an interview given to CultureLeisure.

“New Asgard has become a real tourist destination, which is exciting, but it also means that she has to take on various responsibilities. But on the other hand, there is something in her that makes her act selfless with others. She loves her people and is willing to do anything for her own,” he added.

Tessa Thompson: “It’s good to have a wide variety of characters”

Along with Valkyrie, there is another female superhero in “Thor: Love and Thunder“, who will fight against Gorr, Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman, in addition to several characters with whom Marvel is committed to diversity. “I think it is important that all people see themselves reflected and I think that does not have to be related with their sex,” explained Tessa Thompson.

“I think sometimes the assumption is sent that who we see ourselves in must be a gendered experience. And we already know that some people don’t even fit into that. I think any gender expression is necessary, so I think that It’s nice to have a wide variety of characters that people can relate to.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Waititi himself as Korg, as well as count Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

(With information from Europe Press)

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×04 Is Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness the best Marvel movie?

Is Sam Raimi’s movie the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Elizabeth Olsen saved a script that had no salvation? In this episode we discuss the most cinephile references to the latest Doctor Strange movie and discuss whether the Scarlet Witch is enough to leave the Winter Soldier or Thanos himself behind as villains. Here we do not review, here we tell you what the film made us feel. You listen no more.