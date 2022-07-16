Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman on Jane Foster’s future after the scene after the credits

Natalie Portman talked about her future as Jane Foster after the post-credits scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the second scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder we see the arrival of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Valhallathe Norse afterlife, where it meets Heimdall (Idris Elba). This event is inspired by the most recent Marvel comics in which Jane, after taking on the role of Mighty Thor, becomes a Valkyrie in the run co-written by Jason Aaron And Al Ewing and designed by Cafu. In this way, Marvel Studios have expertly condensed several years of Jane Foster’s editorial history into one film, obviating what has always been one of the biggest problems of the character’s comic counterpart. It is reasonable to think, at this point, that after having ended up in Valhalla, Jane Foster will somehow continue her superhero activity and will somehow return to Earth as she did in the comics to rejoin Thor.

During an interview with the D23 Insider Disney Podcast, Natalie Portman spoke briefly about the scene after the closing credits of Thor: Love and Thunder. When asked whether his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is concluded considering that Jane Foster died in the finalethe actress explained that the sequence at the end of Taika Waititi’s film “it sure makes it seem like anything is possible“, Admitting, however, that we do not currently have”idea of ​​the answer to the question. “