Thor Love and Thunder, movie review at Mondo Sonoro (2022)

Despite regularly attending Marvel premieres on Fridays, this has not been the case with the latest Thor tape. The lukewarm reception by international critics made me lose heart to go to its premiere, but surprisingly when I saw the film I liked it more than I could have expected. After “Thor Ragnarok” (2017), of which I do not declare myself a fan, everything must be said, Taika Waititi returns to command the ship made up of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, showing off his typical gags and absurd humor, which have managed to renew the weak Thor franchise, with group films being the moment in which the god of thunder most brought out his spectacular nature, see the scene of his entry into Wakanda in “Infinity Wars” (2018), one of the best of the UCM.

The film follows in the footsteps of Thor as he seeks to find himself when he crosses paths with an old acquaintance, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and a vengeful villain, Gorr (Christian Bale). In counterpoint to DC, Taika uses the light tone as the backbone of his film, where the dynamics of its protagonists stands out above the relevance of the film itself, within a universe where it is totally expendable, but absolutely absurd and charming.

Guns N’ Roses, Christian Bale in the purest Voldemort style as the Butcher of God, his cameos, Russell Crowe as Zeus… what does it matter if Gorr’s story is less dramatic than the comic’s and remains in an adaptation rather weak despite Bale’s performance, I never thought I would defend Taika after Ragnarok, but lately between “Jojo Rabbit”, “Our Flag Means Death” and this last tape, I get on the Australian car, long live the irreverent and entertaining movies.

Definitely, “TheBatman” or other more serious products are better yes, Marvel is losing quality in many cases, stretching the gum too much, but I insist that I have fully embraced this movie, it seems perfect to me to get out of the pool or the summer plan that you are carrying out, take something with friends and spend two hours watching buns and gods from joke to joke.