Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth reveals that his wife does not like his physique in the film: “He is too muscular”

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with USA Today, Chris Hemsworth talked about his brutal training regimen for Thor: Love and Thunderrevealing that his wife, Elsa Patakydoes not particularly appreciate his physique in the Marvel Studios blockbuster:

“It was out of boredom, being in lockdown for COVID was like being in a prison. My daily routine was just workout, eat, workout, eat, etc. I had nothing else to do. And then I found myself being bigger for the movie than I’ve ever been. “

“My wife said ‘Ouch, that’s too much.’ I have a lot of male friends who tell me ‘Yes! but many friends and members of my family who, on the other hand, suck my body. “