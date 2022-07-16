‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: 16 hidden winks in the latest Marvel movie

The fourth installment of the god of thunder, like all the company’s titles, has ‘easter-eggs’ and references that you may not have discovered with just one viewing.

There are two things confirmed about a movie of Marvel before it’s released in theaters: there’s always post credits scenes -except Avengers: Endgame– Y there are always winks, references and ‘easter-eggs’ hidden in their images. Thor: Love and Thunderthe latest installment of the Phase 4 of the franchise, it was not going to be less. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, has Chris Hemsworth in its cast again as the god of thunder. Also with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster almost a decade after his last appearance in the MCU. The actress not only returns as the scientist, she does so as the new bearer of the Mjolnirwho will help Thor face hat (Christian Bale), a villain who wants to kill all the gods. As it is difficult to capture all the references that a Marvel movie hides with a single viewing, we have compiled a total of 16 winks and ‘easter-eggs’ that appear in Thor: Love and Thunder so you don’t miss anything from the fourth installment about the god of thunder.

hat

The origin story of hat (Christian bale) is taken from the comics. In the stories of Marvel, the villain is a tortured soul who seeks revenge after entrusting himself to a god and that he does not interfere in the lives of his loved ones. In the film, Waititi focuses on the character’s relationship with his daughter.

The Realm of Shadows

One of the places where hat is facing Thor, Jane Foster Y Valkyrie is he Shadow Realm, a planet in which there is no color. In the comics, this place is a dimension conquered by the minions of Knull, the god of darkness. These allies of Knull resemble the creatures that Gorr controls in the Shadow Realm.

Jonathan Brugh’s cameo

Raputhe god who leads Gorr to seek revenge at the beginning of the film, is played by Jonathan Brugge. The actor worked with Waititi on the series What We Do in the Shadows.

Elsa Pataky’s cameo

You may not have realized it when watching the movie, but the werewolf who appears kissing with Thor is played by Elsa Pataky, partner of Chris Hemsworth in real life.

The children of the cast

tristanthe son of Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky appears in the film as a younger version of Thor. indian rosethe eldest daughter of the couple, gives life to Sees it. But they are not the only ones who have a cameo in the film. The sons of Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi Y Christian bale They also appear as part of the group of children kidnapped by hat.

Darcy Lewis and Erik Selvig

Thor: Love and Thunder features cameo appearances from Kat Dennings and Stellan Skarsgård, who return as darcy-lewis Y Erik Selvig.

Darryl, Thor’s roommate

During the filming of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi directed short shorts in which the god of thunder shared a flat with a man named darryl. The latter was played by Daley Pearson and appears in Thor: Love and Thunder as a tour guide New Asgard.

The little theater returns

Repeating the same formula as in Thor: Ragnarök, Thor: Love and Thunder It also has a scene in which a group of actors represents the stories of the god of thunder in a small theater in New Asgard. On this occasion, they narrate the beginnings of Thor: Ragnarok. Matt Damon returns as LokiSam Neill as odinLuke Hemsworth as Thor and Melissa McCarthy as Hello.

The goats

The screeching goats in the film are lifted from Marvel comics, which in turn were inspired by Norse mythology. In this last, tanngrisnir Y Tanngnjóstr they are two goats that pull the chariot of the god of thunder. In the Casa de las Ideas comic strips they are called Toothgnasher Y tooth grinder.

Thanos victim

When Jane Foster and Thor meet again, they disagree about the years they haven’t seen each other. This may be because the scientist was one of the victims of the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolyn).

Jodie Foster and Jane Fonda

Korgthe friend of Thorcontinually confuses the name of Jane Foster with those of actresses Jodie Foster and Jane Fonda.

Old Spice

I’m sure you remember the ad Old Spice. Well, they also exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Thor: Love and Thunder can you see Valkyrie recording one of them.

lady sif

Jamie Alexander is back in Thor: Love and Thunder What lady sif. It is she who warns Thor that there is someone killing the gods and when the Asgard superhero arrives to meet her, Lady Sif is on the ground with an amputated arm.

heimdall

Jane Foster dies at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder and in the second post-credit scene it is shown how he arrives at the Valhalla, a place destined for warriors who have died in battle. It is heimdall who welcomes you. This character, played by Idris Elba, died at the start of Avengers: Infinity War.

The tribute to Loki, Iron Man and Black Widow

When Zeus (Russell Crowe) undresses Thoryou can see that the god of thunder has a series of tattoos on his back that pay tribute to different characters who have died: his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), his mother Frigga (Rene Russo), his father odin (Anthony Hopkins) heimdall (Idris Elbe), Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff/black widow (Scarlett Johansson).