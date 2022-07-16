Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea DT ignores Mexican soccer

John Manuel Figueroa

Before what will be confrontation against Americaas part of the tour of the United States, the manager of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel recognized not knowing much about Liga MXbut the level of various elements that play in Europe.

Before the game in Las Vegas, the coach of the Blues highlighted the quality that is seen in the Mexican National Team every World Cup.

“I don’t know much to be honest. My interest in Mexican soccer comes from individual players. There are several in the Champions League, many of them have a great career there and we are aware of the great quality, enthusiasm and importance of the Mexican National Team and how strong is each world cup”, he assured.

America and Chelsea will face each other in the FC Seriesin mourning that has drawn a lot of attention in Nevada, that’s why the fans turned out for both teams’ practice at Allegiant Stadiumhome of the Raiders in the NFL.

America has a small advantage

Tuchel highlighted the very different moment that America is experiencing compared to Chelsea.

“America is already playing the League, they are in a physical moment very different from ours. They are very physical and aggressive and we are going to see what happens, we expect a very intense match”, added the DT.

America plays friendlies in the US and the following weekend will play a Liga MX match again in the visit they will make to the Xolos in Tijuana and then they will go to San Francisco to play on the 26th against Real Madrid.