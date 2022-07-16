This Xiaomi smart device changes your home for less than 30 euros

Xiaomi’s smart lamp will allow you to create all kinds of environments without lifting a single finger.

Products of all kinds inhabit the immense catalog of Xiaomi, not just smartphones. The Chinese firm has created a huge ecosystem of smart devices, we are here to talk about one of them. The Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2a small lamp that you can configure at will, It already costs less than 30 euros in its official store.

Xiaomi’s smart lamp will illuminate your home with the intensity and color you want, you can customize it to the fullest to set your home in the simplest way. The possibilities are many you will even have the possibility to control it with your voice together with a smart speaker.

The Xiaomi lamp changes your home

Our protagonist has a nice design with rounded edges, looks great on any piece of furniture. It is intended as a lamp for the bedside table, but I have it in the living room next to the television and I couldn’t be happier. I can create all kinds of environments in a few seconds.

Thanks to the Xiaomi Mi Home application you can take control. Pair the Bedside Lamp 2 with the app and easily change its color and brightness. You can also create your own favorite modes and give them a name. It comes with some presets, like “Date Night” or “Movie Mode”, which will create different atmospheres with just one tap.

If you have a smart speaker, like the Amazon EchoDot, everything will be even easier. At home I just have to ask Alexa to turn the light on or off, activate “Night mode” or turn up the brightness and turn blue. I don’t have to lift a single finger.

Less than 30 euros to get a smart device that will completely change your home. You will be able to create the best environments and surprise visitors, it is easy to use and the possibilities are many. For less than 30 euros it can also be a perfect gift.

