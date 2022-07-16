This was the condition of Natalie Portman to kiss Chris Hemsworth

A few days ago the actress Natalie Portman, who plays Dr. Jane Foster in this installment of Marvelrevealed on a British radio an unusual event that his colleague Chris Hemsworth scene for her, before kissing in a scene from the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The famous one is vegan and Chris follows a very strict diet for which he has to eat meat 10 times a day to maintain his muscles, but to record the kiss sequence he skipped it.

“The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. It’s not something that makes me angry or that I care, but he was very attentive. He was so considerate!” commented.

She made this confession in ‘Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp’ and also said that no actor she had worked with before had had this gesture, considering that she has been a vegan for years.

“That’s not something I’m mad about or something they care about, but I was just being considerate. He is a very nice person. He really he is a good guy”, mentioned.

According to Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, in order for the actor to maintain his muscles, he needs about 4,500 calories a day, in addition to following a very intense and specific exercise routine.

On the other hand, in an interview for The Sunday Times, Nicole stated that she had to bulk up for 10 months to shoot the film: “It’s very unusual and wonderful to be tasked with making yourself bigger as a woman.”