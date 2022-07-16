This was the condition of Natalie Portman to kiss Chris Hemsworth

The faithful followers of Marvel Cinematic Universe are more excited than ever thanks to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. For the first time, one of the original Avengers gets his fourth solo movie. But that is not the only interesting detail: in addition to a new presentation of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, the film involved the return of Natalie Portman like Jane Foster to the superhero franchise. And she had her conditions!

The Oscar-winning actress first appeared at Marvel Studios with Thor, the tape released in 2011 under the direction of Kenneth Branagh. Two years later, the formula was repeated with Thor: The Dark World, with Alan Taylor at the helm. While her role as a scientist who falls head over heels for the God of Thunder was interesting, she ultimately decided to step aside for her. It is that, in reality, the second film had plans to be directed by Patty Jenkinsmarking the first time that a female filmmaker was in charge of a superhero feature film.

Portman’s disappointment when Jenkins stepped down from the project, coupled with raising her children, was the reason she was fired from Marvel. It is for this reason that in Thor: Ragnaröklaunched in 2017 under the direction of Taika WaititiHe did not appear in any scene. Anyway, the opportunity to return came up with Thor: Love and Thunderwhere she is not only Jane Foster, but also appears as mighty thora new superhero capable of lifting Mjölnir.

Waititi explained in dialogue with Rolling Stone: “It wasn’t hard to convince her. I had never read his character arc in the comics, so I left him a few. Every time you wonder how we got this or that, We offer them millions of dollars and they say yes”. However, Natalie had a particular request that conditioned her kiss with Chris Hemsworth on screen: that she respect her diet free of animal suffering.

“The day we had to shoot the kiss sceneChris did not eat meat that morning because I am vegan. He eats meat about every half hour for the animal protein he needs in his diet.”, he maintained in dialogue with Capital FM. And he remarked: “That’s not something he’s mad about or cares about, but he’s very considerate. He is a really nice person”. Hemsworth’s tender gesture was key to achieving unrivaled chemistry in Marvel Studios’ latest release.