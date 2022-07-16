This mobile has gone unnoticed, but it is a great purchase if you are looking for something cheap

The realme C21Y has just what you need and comes at a more than tempting price.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the Realme C21Y by only 105 euroshave almost 50 euros discount. We are not talking about any model, but about the global version, which arrives together with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, with Amazon you will enjoy fast and free shipping.

We are facing one of the best cheap realme, a mobile you can trust. It has an interesting data sheet among which we find an HD + screen, one of the Unisoc processors and 3 rear cameras. For just 100 euros, this realme is a purchase to consider.

Realme C21Y See on Amazon.es:realme C21Y

Buy the realme mobile at a discount

The realme mobile arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. It is a simple mobile, but that does not stop it from being beautiful. It has a back that reflects light and that you can find in various colors. We assure you that it is not a mobile that goes unnoticed.

The processor in charge of everything working as it should is the Unisoc T610a chip that does a good job and with which you will have enough energy for day to day. Your favorite applications will perform without problems. As we have pointed out, you take the version that they accompany 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The interior of this realme also houses a battery of 5,000mAh that will give you energy for the whole day. We are not facing a device that demands too much, you can leave home with all the peace of mind in the world. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack and even FM radio.

We do not forget the photographic section, this realme has 3 cameras in its rear module. incorporates a 13 megapixel main sensora macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the small notch on its front, a 5 megapixel sensor.

You can get a good, nice and cheap mobile, this realme barely costs 100 euros. If you are looking for something balanced and very cheap, it is one of the best purchases you can make right now. But beware, Amazon deals are only available for a limited time.

