This is what Chris Hemsworth eats in a day to maintain his impressive figure – Metro World News

Thanks to his interpretation of “Thor”, Chris Hemsworth He has become one of the favorite actors in Hollywood, although what few know is that he must maintain a strict diet to maintain that figure that characterizes him.

We show you what is the diet that the actor follows and what are the foods he eats daily.

What is most striking is that Chris is one of the most muscular performers in the world of cinema.

According to information published by the youtuber Aseel Soueid, Hemsworth consumes more than four thousand calories daily and around 300 grams of protein.

He even set out to follow the Hollywood actor’s eating plan to find out how he felt every day consuming these amounts.

Breakfast

To start, Hemsworth eats a salted caramel protein shake for breakfast, made with banana, oatmeal, kale, and spinach.

“If you’re a hardgainer, this is pretty good… Lots of carbohydrates, lots of protein, little fat… I would never take this, it would literally be Fat Thor, “said the youtuber.

second meal

Before training, the Hollywood actor makes a second meal, to have more energy.

Consists in chicken, rice and vegetablessomething that stands out is that it has thighs instead of chicken breast, which increases the proportion of fat, making it a meal to increase the volume.

third meal

After training, the interpreter prepares for his next meal, which consists of lamb chops with sweet potatoes.

fourth meal

Considered the main dish of the day, the artist enjoys grilled salmon with mushrooms and broccoli.

fifth meal

At the fifth meal the dish of chicken thighs, rice and vegetables.

Sixth and last meal

To end the day, the artist pampers himself with dark chocolate, peanut butter, and medjool dates (a regular treat in her diet).