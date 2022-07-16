This is the necklace that united María Félix and Meryl Streep

Maria Felixis one of the most iconic personalities in the history of Mexican entertainment, her performances are worthy of applause, however, her glamor and distinction made her a figure in the field of Mexican and international jet-set.

The Gold film actress always highlighted her image with jewels that she wore, but not just any since her favorite brands were Cartier and Harry Winston. Some of these were gifts from her lovers, such as Agustín Lara and Jorge Negrete.

Another of the special jewels that the ‘Doña’ had made exclusively for her was a majestic beetle, the work of artisans and made of 18-carat gold, inlaid with chalcedony, onyx, coral and diamonds from France.

When did Meryl Streep wear María Félix’s necklace?

Said jewel was used by the multi-award winning Oscar, the actress meryl streepin an unbeatable gala, the occasion in which she was nominated as best actress for the film ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘, in which he played the character of Miranda Priestly.

Likewise, Meryl Streep arrived in a black dress draped in black by the Prada firm and to complete it, she wore the iconic “Beetle” necklace by María Félix around her neck; an unforgettable moment for fashion.

The beetle necklace belonged to María Félix but in 1996 it was auctioned in Genova, Switzerland. After Meryl Streep’s feat with the jova at the 2007 Oscar Awards, three years later it was added to the auction lot by Sotheby’s.

