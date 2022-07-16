This is the degree of studies of Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara She just turned 50 and she celebrated it in a big way, it seems that the years do not pass for her. Prettier every day, the Colombian-American actress and model has won 4 SAG awards and has been nominated for an Emmy, among other awards and nominations. Let’s see what is the level of study which reached.

Although she acknowledges that beauty has opened many doors for her, on more than one occasion, she said: “Beauty is really a matter of confidence. If you feel beautiful, then you are beautiful” and that is what gave her the push to get there. where he wanted.

Sofia Vergara He was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. For this reason, a few days ago she celebrated her 50th birthday in style, surrounded by her loved ones. She is the daughter of Margarita Vergara Dávila, a woman who has dedicated herself to being a housewife, and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, a rancher.

Since she was little they called her “Toti”. That’s what her 5 brothers and sisters called her. She was raised under Catholic influence, although she acknowledges that her religion is not a part of her life.

His childhood life was not at all beautiful. However, they have managed to get around the bad drinks. One of the bad moments was when his brother was deported to Colombia from the United States because of a criminal history with serious crimes.

During an interview with the magazine For theshe herself recounted the problems that her brother Julio had after the death of his other brother, Rafael, who was killed during a kidnapping attempt in Colombia in 1998.

Level of study

Sofia Vergara He was always clear about what he wanted to do when he grew up. She attended Marymount College, a private, bilingual school. However, since he did not come from a family that gave him access to the medium, he first began his studies with a career in Dentistry. When she realized that it wasn’t her, in the third year she dropped out and became a model, taking advantage, as she always says, of her “her natural resources.”

After being discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian beach, she did a commercial for Pepsi that gave her the success she needed in Colombia to become an advertising and catwalk model.

His life began to take a major turn in his favor. Later, she built her own image, perfecting herself with courses to be an actress and even a television presenter.

Sofía Vergara celebrating her 50th birthday surrounded by love and family.

He decided to go live in Miami and sign an exclusive contract with the Univisión network. There she presented the programs Fuera de serie and A que no te dares, as well as she was the presenter of the program La bomba for a station in New York.

He participated in soap operas, but did not get interesting jobs in the United States until his hair darkened. There she did remember again that, without studies, but with attitude, he could get what he wanted, though his Latin accent wasn’t easy to match. However, she got it and without a doubt, among several of his works, he succeeded worldwide with the “Modern Family” series.

