This is how Johnny Depp prepared for his role in Edward Scissorhands

Through Burton’s unique style, “Scissorhands” (Edward Scissorhands) tells the story of Edward, a man who instead of hands has huge scissors. The life of the character, played by Johnny Deppchanges completely when his creator dies and he is adopted by a suburban family.

“Scissorhands” happens to be the strange boy in town, which makes him feel out of place and full of sadness at all times. Although for the public he is adorable, funny and unforgettable.

It is a difficult character to build, so not every actor is up to the task to interpret it. But how did he prepare Johnny Depp to achieve such a unique and magnificent personification? Let’s find out!

The process of Johnny Depp to star in “The Young Scissorhands”

Johnny Depp revealed, during one of his statements on the stand against Amber Heard, something in relation to character in “Scissorhands” which surprised the public. The actor mentioned that he was inspired by a baby and one of his dogs to mold Edward’s personality.

A baby and a dog? Yes, this is how you read it! And if you think about it, it doesn’t sound so crazy, because Edward’s personality perfectly reflects the characteristics of the kind and sweet personality that babies and dogs in general have. Not to mention his naivety and innocence when relating to other people.

To these sources of inspiration, the actor added one more. In order to get an idea of ​​how to express emotion without dialogue, he turned to the films of silent film actor Charles Chaplin. This helped him convey everything that his character required without the need to resort to his voice.

Edward, the protagonist of “Scissorhands” is a unique character.

The process of an actor to interpret a complex character, as in this case Johnny Depp in “Scissorhands” is really wonderful.

What did you think of the role? Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands?