If you ever dreamed of trading your house for a vacation rental as beautiful as Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet’s characters did in the 2006 romantic comedy Partynow possible Home Exchange Cash — A worldwide luxury apartment community that can be exchanged for other great properties.

Launched in June 2022 after a preliminary launch last year, it now has around 300 homes, each of which must be valued at $1.5 million or more and pass quality control by the HomeExchange Collection team, which includes all artwork appraisals and wellness services (such as saunas, gyms, and hot tubs) for swimming pools, tennis courts, pianos, movie theaters, and private boats. Properties cover 35 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Oman, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and many islands in the Caribbean .

Courtesy of HomeExchange Collection



Some distinctive features include a Joshua Tree desert oasis, an infinity pool villa in Bali, a country house in Rome, a mountain estate in Santa Fe, a penthouse in Manhattan, and a country house in France. The stage also features unique stays in historic castles, deserts and luxury yachts. Just as interesting as the houses themselves are the interactions and connections with other members who come from different backgrounds and fields, including scientists, architects, designers, artists, and engineers.

Courtesy of HomeExchange Collection



Members of the home exchange collection can borrow their apartments for a weekend, a week or a month using their hosts’ local information. For those who do not want to do a reciprocal exchange, there is also the possibility of renting properties using points. Additional benefits include a 100% flexible guest cancellation policy, up to $2 million in property damage protection, and 24/7 access to the member services team.

Courtesy of HomeExchange Collection



“Sage, host members’ unrivaled destination tips create connections and opportunities to live like a local while on vacation,” a HomeExchange spokesperson said of the program. “With an inherent trust in each other as part of the community, conscientious owners are dedicated to sharing their homes and destinations and providing recommendations for an authentic vacation experience.”

Courtesy of HomeExchange Collection



An annual subscription to the HomeExchange Collection costs $1,000 and includes access to HomeExchange’s complete list of apartments of all types and budgets, over 450,000 homes in 159 countries.