They give the flag to the medical seminar

Lhe first day of activities of the international seminar on motor sports medicine, carried out by the Mexican International Automobile Organization FIA Mexico, and in collaboration with the Ángeles Acoxpa Hospital, began yesterday with the participation of multiple specialists.

With more than 170 face-to-face participants, the program was focused on health professionals who are or seek to get involved in motorsports.

Today we have the honor of working together with this great team, we appreciate the trust they have given us since 2015, if necessary, the opportunity to assist the drivers in the motor sport events that OMDAI FIA Mexico has organized, with a great team of doctors who work in this hospital,” said Dr. Ernesto Jiménez, director of Hospital Ángeles Acoxpa.

The seminar intends to update health professionals, on track emergencies.

