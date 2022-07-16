THEY CALL MEXICAN PEOPLE TO JOIN PREVENTIVE MEDICINE THROUGH VACCINATION

Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico, July 15, 2022.

ANDhe Government of the State of Mexico places special emphasis on universal vaccination processes, to which immunization against COVID-19 has been added, highlighted the head of the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico, Francisco Fernández Clamont, when leading the Campaign of Vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the Children’s Health Day.

The conference started in Atizapan of Zaragoza, where he thanked the parents for putting in the hands of the health authority the most valuable thing they have: the life and health of the girls.

He stressed that the biological that is applied to the little girls of 10 and 11 years old is of high quality and aims to protect them from serotypes 6, 11, 16 and 18 that can cause infections precursors of cancer of the cervix of the womb and, he stressed, it is transcendental that the second dose be applied in two months for the protection to be effective.

The also General Director of the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM), emphasized that the vaccination it is one of the most important measures of preventive medicine and every year, on average, more than 8 million doses of the basic scheme are applied to the child population and that translates into a better quality of life.

He also mentioned that, at the same time, the entity is currently carrying out the immunization campaign against COVID-19 for girls and boys aged 10 and 11, so thanks to the efforts of Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, to To date, more than 300,000 children have benefited.

In this sense, the Secretary of Health pointed out that a month and a half ago the fifth spike in infections, for which he underlined the call to the people of Mexico to continue with preventive measures and to those who have not been vaccinated or have not completed their scheme, to be attentive to the sessions that will be implemented for this purpose.

He specified that the pandemic It has been modified thanks to the protection provided by vaccines and, although there is an average of 20,000 active cases, most of these are outpatients, which has resulted in hospital occupancy being 14 percent in general beds and 5 percent in beds with ventilators, so once again the health sector is prepared to deal with those who need care in medical units.

For his part, the municipal president of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Pedro David Rodríguez Villegas, stressed that actions such as the HPV vaccination campaign are due to the sum of efforts between the state and municipal governments, with the sole purpose of protecting, in this case, to the little girls of 10 and 11 years of a virus that can trigger a disease that can put their lives at risk.

The event was attended by Carlos Presa Millán, Undersecretary of Mobility and Regional Commissioner V Cuautitlán Izcalli, local deputies Ingrid Shemelensky Castro and Román Cortés Lugo, federal deputy Rodrigo Samperio Chaparro, the President of the DIF Municipal System, Juana Mendoza Becerril and the Deputy Director of Epidemiology of the ISEM, Víctor Durán Mendieta.

*With information and photos from: Communiqué