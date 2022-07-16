They are not so well known but celebrities choose it every year as a vacation destination

Beyond the typical Destinations like Ibiza or Saint-Tropez, there are some places that Famous choose to go from summer vacationand that they are not so popular for most of the population. Here we name some of them.

Mustique (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Mustique it is the most exclusive destination on this list. It is a Lesser Antilles private island, located between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. It is owned by the Mustique Company, which has two hotels on the island.

Its clients have the option of staying in one of its 89 private villas, surrounded by a very special nature, which combines a green landscape with crystal clear water and white sand beaches. Some of the celebrities who have stayed in them are the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnsonthe Prince William and Kate MiddletonElton John and David Bowie.

Los Cabos (Mexico)

Although the Mexican destination par excellence is the Riviera Maya, at the other end of the country there is another place that has nothing to envy: Los Cabos, municipality belonging to the state of Baja California Sur. Inside, it houses a desert landscapewhich contrasts with the Pacific Ocean that surrounds it. It is a good place to practice water sports, try the typical gastronomy and relax in one of the spas found in its luxurious hotels.

This same year, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have chosen this destination to celebrate their wedding anniversary. In this place they have also been seen Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro and the Kardashians.

Novo Sancti Petri urbanization (Chiclana de la Frontera, Cádiz)

Related news

if we stay in Spainan option widely chosen by the ‘celebrities’ is the urbanization Novo Sancti Petrilocated in the Cadiz municipality of Chiclana of the border. Specifically, it is a tourist complex located on the Barrosa beach, where a series of luxury hotels and second homes to spend a few days of ‘relax’. Who especially frequents this urbanization is Paula Echevarriaalthough other famous ones have also been seen, such as Cristina Pedroche either Georgina Rodriguez.

It is a perfect destination for lovers of the sea, golf and good food. In addition, it offers the possibility of visiting other nearby charming townssuch as Vejer de la Frontera, Conil de la Frontera or Zahara de los Atunes.