These are the causes of the ‘foolish’ post-COVID cough – El Financiero

The cough they have become the protagonist by becoming ill with covid. You may present it as a symptom and it remains as sequel.

Around the 2.5 percent of people are still coughing a year after being infected with COVID, according to a study on the prevalence of the disease.

These are the causes of the annoying cough appearing and persisting and for which sometimes they will see you ugly almost anywhere:

Cough is one of ways the body gets rid of unwanted irritants such as viruses, dust and mucus. When something “foreign” is detected in the respiratory tract, a reflex is activated to cause a cough, which should eliminate the irritant.

The inflamed tissues swell and produce fluid. This can go on for a long time, even after the virus has disappeared.

The cough persists if upper airways (the nasal passages and sinuses) remain inflamed , the fluid produced drips down the back of the throat and causes “postnasal drip.” This makes you feel the need to “clear your throat,” swallow, and/or cough.

With information from The Conversation.