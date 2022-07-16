These Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Favorite ’90s Movies From His Old Rival Sylvester Stallone

They were great rivals in their heyday, but Stallone is clear about his favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.

The great action movies of the 80 and 90 they had two kings of interpretation. Actors Sylvester Stallone Y arnold schwarzenegger they were the main stars of a large percentage of the action movies of that time and they really became known all over the world thanks to characters as mythical as the T-800 of terminator or the fearsome warrior Rambo. His roles used to be quite similar, based on hyper muscled action heroes and practically indestructible with a lot of humor and a lot of wood to distribute without rest.

They both agree that in his prime they were two great rivalseven reaching play it to the other to accept dubious roles. However, this rivalry has also come to unite them quite a bit, getting to see them together in other films such as mercenaries either 2013 Escape Plan. In May 2022 Stallone talked about his favorite movies arnold schwarzenegger in an interview with PlanetSLYfocusing on two great productions that will not surprise anyone.

Sylverser Stallone’s Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Very famous is the saying “Second parts never was good» but the sequel to the well-known film by james cameron it is certainly the big exception to the normbecoming an icon of the 90’s action movies and one of the most famous action movies of all time. arnold schwarzenegger play again the T-800 from the first installment but this time Go from fearsome villain to great main herowith the mission of protecting sarah connor of the new model terminatorthe T-1000. Though Stallone didn’t go very deep into his reasons why he loves this movie, he probably recognizes that it represents the absolute success of the great Schwarzenegger.

Risky Lies (1994)

Its about remake of a French spy comedy with Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as main characters and again james cameron as the director of the film. In her arnie plays a super spy that he hides his work from his wife so as not to endanger her, but in the end it is impossible for him to separate both worlds. Risky lies is considered one of the Arnold Schwarzenegger’s last greatest solo hits and to this day it is still an entertaining and fun action comedy. «Risky lies it was very, very good because it combined everything in it» he comments Stallone. “The wit, the romance, the charm, and then some great action with a great director.”

