the unpublished photos of young before Thor

The year 2010 was a key moment in the career of Chris Hemsworth, the actor had just moved to Los Angeles with the hope of putting his head in the big leagues of the film industry. However, after starring in the movie ‘Ca$h’, just a few weeks after setting foot on US soil, the chances dwindled to exactly zero.

Chris constantly went to castings in which he was always rejected. After almost a full year of rejections, there came a time when the actor seriously considered leaving Hollywood and returning to his native Australia. But then the miracle happened: he was chosen to play Thor in the first film dedicated to the god / superhero, which also ensured him work for, as we now know, more than a decade.

Now, over time, it seems to us that Hemsworth had always been destined to play that role, but the truth is that when the actor traveled to the United States, he had already been a small celebrity in his country for a few years.

He began training as an actor in 2001, when he was only 18 years old, encouraged by his older brother, Luke, who was already studying acting in Melbourne. Both brothers stood out not only physically, although Chris still did not sport the statuesque body of today, but also for the passion they exhibited when it came to acting.

It was this natural ability for interpretation that made Hemsworth, through his teacher, casting director Louise Talmadge, become a regular on some Australian television shows, such as the serials ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Marshall Law’. .

But it wasn’t until 2004 when her big break came: the role of Kim Hyde in the series ‘Home and Away’, another series that has been on the air since 1988 and today accumulates nearly 8,000 episodes. Hemsworth appeared in it for 189 episodes, but finally asked to leave the series because, although it had given him enough fame in his country, he felt that the role was not helping him earn the professional respect he wanted. However, in 2005 he received an award for best revelation actor on Australian television.

It is curious to see the Hemsworth of that time, so similar to the current one, with a look full of humor that is a trademark of the house, and at the same time so different. Here are some photos of Hemsworth before he was Thor that you’ve probably never seen.