The tragedies of the ‘Elvis’ family (his grandson committed suicide)

It is said that ‘The King of Rock’ is haunted by several curses, including the death of his grandson. This once again is proof that not because they are famous or rich, people live without problems.



1. Benjamin Storm Keough

+ In July 2020, one of the news that shocks the rock world is given, the death of Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, who is found at his home in Calabasas, north of Los Angeles. The young man was 27 years old and according to police reports, he took his own life with a weapon, the news was reported in all the media, after making it known TMZ, media.

With the recent release of Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann, many of the fans of King of Rock seek to know more about the life of one of the most emblematic singers in the 50s. And one fact that you should know is that, among the curses that haunt him even in his grave, the death of his grandson or the fact that his daughter is ruined stand out.

And although the singer has many films about his life in which they stand out Creole KingFire Star or Viva Las Vegas, in this new film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks explores the life and music of the singeras does his complicated relationship with his agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). If you want learn more about the icon of that time, we recommend that you see the film in the cinema of your choice. Meanwhile we tell you some of the tragedies of the Elvis family.