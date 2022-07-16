“The Terminal List”: Why is Máncora part of Chris Pratt’s new series on Prime Video? | SPOILERS | SKIP-INTRO

With praise, but also much criticism, the new Prime Video series “The Terminal List” (The terminal list) that has Chris Pratt as its protagonist has been the talk of the last two weeks.

This proposal created by David DiGilio based on the novel by Jack Carr, tells the story of James Reece, a SEAL agent who seeks justice against those responsible for the death of the platoon he commanded during a special operation in Syria.

The pain of having to bury the companions with whom he trained and lived great moments turns into fury and thirst for revenge when, apparently as part of a silencing strategy against him, they kill his wife Lauren (Riley Keough) and his daughter Lucy (Arlo Mertz).

LOOK: Amazon to Air Series ‘The Terminal List’ Starring Chris Pratt

Throughout eight episodes we will witness how Commander Reece seeks to collapse the military system that was sold without scruples and that for that purpose took away what was most dear to him.

But there is a secondary character who accompanies the protagonist of “The Terminal List” in his goal of crossing out one by one the names of all those who caused his pain. This is his former teammate Ben Edwards, played by actor Taylor Kitsch.

Although he takes all the lights in the final twist of the series, Ben is James’s most faithful friend, so he accompanies him in the planning and execution of all his stages of what we could consider a ‘revenge operation’.

ATTENTION: Below the note has spoilers of the plot of the series.

Ben Edwards, the character that connects the plot with Peru. / Screenshot

Mancora, the famous Peruvian beach, on Prime Video

We are located in chapter 7 of the series. James has already executed several of the members of his final list, and suddenly, in a random conversation with Ben, the latter asks him if he has a Plan B in case the CIA or the FBI discover that he is supporting him in his operation. revenge.

Ben: “Have you heard of Mancora? It is a city on the coast of Peru. There are perfect waves there for surfing, hot springs, ayahuasca and maybe there are Australians. Not bad to retire”

James: “I am sorry”

Ben: “Why?”

James: “Getting into this”

Ben: “They got me into this, not you. Do not forget”

James: “Yes.

Certainly, there is no more mention of the beach or Peru until the end of this Amazon Prime Video series. Journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) talks to James by SMS and reveals that part of the money produced by the trial drug business in which he was affected “was transferred to a bank in Peru.” Key answer to determine the unexpected: his great friend Ben betrayed him.

Recreation of Máncora shown in the series “The Terminal List”. / Screenshot

Sea, sand and boats

Already in the epilogue of “The Terminal List”, James Reece appears out of nowhere inside the beautiful boat that his friend Ben rented for that announced “retirement” from the CIA. It is his turn, now, to cross out the last name on his list.

Of the “city” that Ben mentions in what we advance previously, little or almost nothing is seen: light blue sea, some sand and two small boats.

As a geographical space, Máncora -one of the most popular beaches in the north of Peru- is the end point of a series of action that condenses the revenge, the pain, the traumas suffered by many soldiers after their demanding missions outside their borders, among other elements that seek to capture the attention of viewers throughout eight chapters.

WORK / PRODUCT PUBLISHER / SUPPLIER / BRAND Lorem ipsum pain sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit, porta ut mattis pretium SECONDARY DATA lorem ipsum pain lorem ipsum pain lorem ipsum pain www.1930.pe.com

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM: